CPU deals UK: AMD Ryzen 5900X, 5800X, 5700X, 5600X, 5700G, 5600G at cheapest prices

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD introduced the Zen 4 architecture which will be powering the next-gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs alongside upcoming Socket AM5 motherboard chipsets. However, the company also confirmed that AM4 will be around for a while and that means people can still get into the AM4 ecosystem.
And now seems to be a great time do so as Ryzen 5000, which are the fastest CPUs available so far for AM4 are currently selling for incredibly low prices. And this applies to a lot of the Ryzen 5000 models as they are discounted heavily. Earlier today, we made a best deals article for our US-based readers and now we have made a compilation for our UK readers:
Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core/24 thread)(MSRP: $549): £355.89 (Amazon UK)
Ryzen 9 5900X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 6MB, L3 Cache: 64MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core/16 thread): £298.97 (Amazon UK) ; £311.99 (Newegg UK)
Ryzen 7 5800X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5700X (8 core/16 thread): £265.98 (Amazon UK)
Ryzen 7 5700X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.4GHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core/12 thread): £184.88 (Amazon UK)
Ryzen 5 5600X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 7 5700G (8 core/16 thread): £248.50 (Amazon UK)
Ryzen 7 5700G
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 8
- Graphics clock: 1900 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 7 5600G (6 core/12 thread): £165.00 (Amazon UK)
Ryzen 5 5600G
-
Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock: 3.9GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 7
- Graphics clock: 2000 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement