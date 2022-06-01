CPU deals UK: AMD Ryzen 5900X, 5800X, 5700X, 5600X, 5700G, 5600G at cheapest prices

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD introduced the Zen 4 architecture which will be powering the next-gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs alongside upcoming Socket AM5 motherboard chipsets. However, the company also confirmed that AM4 will be around for a while and that means people can still get into the AM4 ecosystem.

And now seems to be a great time do so as Ryzen 5000, which are the fastest CPUs available so far for AM4 are currently selling for incredibly low prices. And this applies to a lot of the Ryzen 5000 models as they are discounted heavily. Earlier today, we made a best deals article for our US-based readers and now we have made a compilation for our UK readers:

Ryzen 9 5900X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 6MB, L3 Cache : 64MB

: 6MB, : 64MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.8GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 4MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.7GHz, : 3.8GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5700X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 4MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.4GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.4GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 5 5600X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 3MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 7 5700G Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 4MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.8GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 8

: Vega 8 Graphics clock : 1900 MHz

: 1900 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 5 5600G Architecture : Zen 3

L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 3MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock : 3.9GHz

: Up to 4.4GHz, : 3.9GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 7

: Vega 7 Graphics clock : 2000 MHz

: 2000 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.