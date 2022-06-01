Vivaldi 5.3 brings more customizable toolbar, search engine sync, more

Vivaldi today released another feature update for its browser. Version 5.3 is now available for all users in the stable channel with improved toolbar customization, search engine sync, and the option to reset settings with a single click.

You can download Vivaldi 5.3 on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. Here is what is new.

Editable Toolbars

Vivaldi 5.3 gives its users full control over toolbar layouts. You can select what buttons appear on a specific toolbar and make them fit your unique needs. The browser allows personalizing navigation toolbar, status toolbar, mail toolbar, mail composer toolbar, and mail message toolbar.

To get started, right-click the toolbar and select Edit > Customize toolbar.

Command Chains on the toolbar

Vivaldi has a unique scripting tool for creating custom workflows and algorithms. With version 5.3, you can place your command chains as buttons on the toolbar for quick access.

Reset Button

Vivaldi is famous for its numerous customization options, so it is natural that some users might get slightly lost or over-customize their experience. To fix this inconvenience, Vivaldi 5.3 brings the ability to reset a specific settings section with a single click. For example, reset appearance settings or reset bookmark settings.

Search Engines Sync

The browser now can sync your search engines across all Vivaldi installations on desktop computers, mobile devices, and even cars from Polestar and Renault.

Finally, Vivaldi 5.3 comes with an extensive list of bugfixes and minor improvements. You can find them all in the official release notes.