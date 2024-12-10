Cyberpunk 2077 gets dynamic car paints, expanded character customizations and photo mode

Despite most of CD Projekt RED now being involved in developing sequels and new titles, it has even more content heading towards Cyberpunk 2077. Just as the studio promised yesterday, a special REDstream today showed off features incoming to Night City as part of Update 2.2, which is available now. It carries car paint customization, enhanced character editing options, and an overhauled photo mode inside it.

The update adds the CrystalCoat color customization system to Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra and Villefort vehicles owned by V. The feature lets players dynamically change the color of cars and save presets while driving. It's also being expanded to allow players to copy the colors of any vehicles they see on the road. When being chased by cops, the color change can also be used to drop heat levels for easier getaways.

Next, Johnny Silverhand can spawn (around 25% of the time) when driving vehicles now, giving players a buddy to drive around within the open world. He will even respond to players depending on their driving actions. If there's already a passenger or if the player enters combat, though, he will disappear. The photo mode will capture Johnny when he's riding a shotgun as well.

Speaking of photo mode, these options are new to the game:

Drone Camera is now a free camera instead of an orbital camera centered around V.

Increased camera range.

Full Collision (ON/OFF) - determines whether the camera respects in-game object collisions.

Lock Camera (ON/OFF) - locks the camera to avoid misclicking and ruining the frame.

Precise Camera (ON/OFF) - slows the camera down for easier aiming.

Aspect Ratio (PC-only. Custom-resolution screenshots are not available on consoles. Console systems can only export images in the standard 16:9 format.)

Characters tab: Spawn up to 3 NPCs for your photo, with a list of over 20 characters to choose from. You can adjust their expression, pose and position.

Lighting tab: Spawn and adjust light sources.

Fixed the Depth of Field ghosting issue.

Added an Effect Intensity slider.

Moreover, screenshots from photo mode can also be hosted inside player apartments inside the new Smart Frames to add a personal touch. Depending on the apartment, the number of customizable frames available, as well as their sizes, will change.

As for V, players will find a range of new customization options when creating (or editing) the protagonist. This includes 32 new eye colors, 44 new makeup types, fresh face scars, eyebrow shapes, tattoos, and much more. A randomizer option is included now as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 is now available across PC and console platforms. Find the complete patch notes for it over here.