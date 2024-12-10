Microsoft Teams for iPad gets external camera support

Modern iPads have great front and rear-facing cameras, but for some users, they might not be enough. Last year, with the release of iOS 17, Apple introduced external camera support for iPads with USB-C ports. Now, Microsoft is adding external camera support to Teams on iPad, allowing you to use better-quality webcams during Teams calls.

While the idea of connecting an external webcam to an iPad might sound silly at first, it actually makes sense for those who want a higher-resolution image, better dynamic range, and, most importantly, a better camera angle (until recently, all iPads had their cameras on the shorter side of the screen, resulting in an awkward camera angle in horizontal orientation).

After updating to the latest Microsoft Teams for iPad version, you will be able to connect a webcam to your tablet (USB-C only) before or during a call. Unfortunately, for now, Teams has no native controls for selecting the preferred camera. Therefore, the app will default to the external camera if connected, and switching to the built-in will require disconnecting the camera. Microsoft will probably address this omission in a future Teams update.

As for compatibility, Microsoft says most webcams that work over a USB-C cable are supported, so you should not have problems finding a compatible model.

In the announcement post, Microsoft shared some tips for "optimizing the experience:"

Ensure your camera is compatible: Check that your camera supports USB-C connectivity and is up to date with firmware.

Positioning is key: Use tripods or mounts for optimal framing and stability.

Lighting makes a difference: Position yourself in well-lit areas or use ring lights for a polished look.

You can read more about external camera support in Microsoft Teams on iPad on the official Tech Community website.