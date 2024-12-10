CD Projekt RED has time for even more Cyberpunk 2077 features, new reveal soon

All of CD Projekt RED and supporting studios are supposed to be fully booked on developing fresh sequels and even a new IP as it moves into 2025. However, it seems the team has another surprise update for fans of the sci-fi RPG coming up. The game's fourth anniversary is happening tomorrow, and it has something special lined up.

Announced earlier today via social channels, CD Projekt's Cyberpunk franchise accounts teased that a stream is happening on December 10 with looks at brand-new features landing as a part of Update 2.2.

"Join us for a new episode of #REDstreams, where we'll dive deep into the new features Coming Soon for Cyberpunk 2077 in Update 2.2," says the surprise post. "See you tomorrow at 5 PM CET on our Twitch and, for the first time ever, simultaneously on our YouTube channel. Get ready, chooms! It's gonna be 🔥"

The studio community director Marcin Momot later clarified that this update won't include PlayStation 5 Pro support nor New Game+:

A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2. The answer is no. We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we’ll talk about it tomorrow during the stream—we hope you’ll like it too! Appreciate the patience🙏 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 9, 2024

The studio recently revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed the 30 million copies sold mark since its launch in 2024. Its one and only spy-thriller expansion, Phantom Liberty, has gone on to sell eight million copies in just over a year. A Mac version of the game is incoming in 2025.

It was only two weeks ago that CD Projekt announced that its upcoming next-gen The Witcher trilogy (Polaris) currently has 400 staff attached to its development, moving the project into full production mode. Meanwhile, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel has 64 developers, Molasses Flood-developed The Witcher spin-off has 42 staff, and 18 staff are working on a mysterious new IP for the company.

"I’m proud to confirm that several weeks ago the Polaris team wrapped up pre-production and moved on to full-scale production – the most intensive phase of development," CD Projekt RED joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said then. "We are very pleased with our progress on this project, and I wish to thank the team for its dedication."

To find out what the studio has in store for fans, make sure to tune into the Twitch or YouTube channels of CD Projekt RED at 5pm CET.