Dying Light 2 upgrades its physics and combat brutality in major update

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has pushed out a new update to the game that touts heavy upgrades for the combat and physics of the action game. Players have been kicking zombies off skyscrapers since the game's launch over a year ago, but now, those undead individuals will go much more 'splat' than usual.

As part of the update, players will find both Infected and Human-type enemies being much more destructible. Enemy limbs can now be dismembered up to three pieces, while their individual body parts like flesh, eyeballs and ribs will also show more visceral damage. The developer also mentions the possibility of "ripping the guts from your foe" in combat.

Improved hit detection and reactions to being impacted by weapons, ragdolls causing a domino effect in enemies, and more combat upgrades are included here. Watch the trailer below to catch the carnage in action:

On top of that, a gear transmog system to switch the look of gear pieces without affecting their stats and a brand-new weapon crafting system involving blueprints and Craftmaster NPCs have arrived too. Lastly, bounties are incoming via a web portal, where players can complete various in-game objectives to earn unique weapons and outfits. Read the Gut Feeling changelog to read all the changes included in the massive update.

Since launch, one of the main areas the title has been receiving criticism from fans has been regarding the weight of combat, where zombies do not react satisfyingly to being hit or sliced. The long-awaited upgrades should remedy that issue quite well.

The Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Gut Feeling update is now available across PC and consoles. Techland will be hosting a special live stream discussing the update at 11 a.m. PDT on its Twitch channel today.