Dying Light 2 gets "horror-like" nights, better parkour, community maps and more

Techland is back with another major update for its latest zombie action survival entry Dying Light 2. Dubbed the Good Night Good Luck update, it brings a complete overhaul to the night running experience and parkour physics, while also adding built-in community map support, throwable melee weapons, and a lot more.

Back in April, Techland delivered a major update to the game that brought in a wealth of highly-requested features. This included physics improvements to bodies, more brutal combat, and better rag dolls, among other changes. The developer is continuing the overhaul spree with the latest drop.

Nights in Dying Light 2 now has a "heavier, almost horror-like feel" according to the developer. Players will find that nighttime visibility has dropped a lot, with the flashlight (now sporting dynamic shadows) being an essential tool for getting around. Volatiles can be found roaming around now too, adding an extra layer of tension.

Traversing across the city will now feel less floaty as well. Brand-new animations, better air control, and keeping momentum intact after pulling off moves are all a part of the update. Players can even slide down billboards using their knives now, action movie-style.

Techland has also introduced a parkour setting that can be toggled named 'Physical'. When enabled, this will offer a more manual and challenging parkour experience more akin to the first game's running style.

The third major addition of this update is Mod-io integration. With this, players can easily jump into community-made maps straight from the main menu without needing any third-party tools. Only PC players can utilize this feature for now, but Techland is working on bringing it to consoles and the Steam Deck later this year. Co-op and script support are also being worked on for modded maps as well.

Other changes include a Screen Space Reflections 'Ultra' option on PC for those who want even more eye candy, a new Harran Sunset color grading option to make the game look more like the first entry, and a whole lot of bug fixes. Read the complete list of changes here.

The Dying Light 2 version 1.11 Good Night Good Luck update is now available across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.