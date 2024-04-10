EA increases its EA Play subscription service prices for the first time

Electronic Arts has been offering its game subscription programs since 2014, and it has been slowly expanding to more platforms and introducing higher tiers as the years went by. After ten years in service, they are getting their first-ever price hike. As first seen by GamesIndustry.biz, EA has begun sending members emails regarding the change, announcing that both standard and premium tier subscribers are affected.

The standard EA Play subscription service's price is being raised from $4.99 / £3.99 to $5.99 / £5.99. At the same time, its annual subscription option is going up from $29.99 / £19.99 to $39.99 / £34.99. The UK is experiencing the highest price increase here, especially in the yearly tier.

Next up is the EA Play Pro subscription, which offers day-one access to brand-new EA-published titles and monthly in-game rewards for its live-service games, in addition to the standard version's well-stocked games vault. This version of the service is going from $14.99 / £14.99 per month to $16.99 / £16.99.

Meanwhile, the Pro version's annual subscription option is moving from $99.99 / £89.99 per year to $119.99 / £99.99 a year.

The changes in pricing have already been put into effect for new subscribers across the EA App, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, as evident by the EA Play website's membership information. Existing members will have to begin paying the new prices starting on May 10, 2024.

Per GamesIndustry.biz, EA is raising the prices "to reflect changes in currency value and to bring fees in line with market value."

This is not the only game subscription service to go up in price lately, with both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus getting hit with price hikes. Keep in mind also that Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription bundles EA Play for PC as a bonus. It's unclear if that subscription's prices will go up soon due to this latest change by EA as well.