EA and Marvel announce partnership to develop at least three new games

Last month, EA announced it has inked a deal with Marvel to develop a brand-new Iron Man game, which would tell a standalone tale set apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today, more information about this partnership was revealed, with both EA and Marvel announcing at least three games will be developed as a part of it.

"We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans," said EA Chief Operations Officer Laura Miele. "We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players."

The upcoming games will be "new action adventure games that will be available for consoles and PC," and just like Iron Man, each one will introduce a brand-new, standalone storyline taking place in the Marvel universe.

Iron Man, the first of these projects, is being developed by Motive Studios, right as it is putting the final touches on its Dead Space remake. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game producer Olivier Proulx is leading the development team of this "single player, third person, action-adventure" game. Rumors say that the second game in this EA and Marvel partnership is set to be a Black Panther adventure.