EarTrumpet 2.3 is out with new features for better volume management on Windows 10 and 11

EarTrumpet, a rather useful Windows volume control utility, has been updated to version 2.3.0.0 with multiple quality-of-life improvements. You can now turn on or off various features, use extra keyboard keys for shortcuts, and enjoy a more stable app with smoother flyout animations.

What is new in EarTrumpet 2.3.0.0?

Added setting to turn on/off ability to change volume with the scroll wheel anywhere (thanks @Tester798!)

Added setting to turn on/off ability to change volume with the scroll wheel when hovering over the EarTrumpet icon (thanks @Tester798!)

Added new community settings area

Added new community setting to turn on/off use of a logarithmic volume scale (thanks @yonatan-mitmit!)

Added legacy shortcuts to the context menu pointing to [App volume and device preferences] / [Volume mixer]

Added ability to use the Windows key in shortcuts (thanks @iamevn!)

Added linguistic display name sorting for audio devices (thanks @Tester798!)

Added a workaround for Windows Search (CortanaUI) showing a default asset (X) icon

Fixed an issue where installation of EarTrumpet via AppInstaller would fail if the Visual C++ libs package was not installed

Fixed an issue where EarTrumpet tooltips were not updating live while scrolling the mouse wheel on Windows 10 (thanks @krlvm!)

Forced EarTrumpet to render in software-only mode to keep it off power hungry GPUs.

Improved the flyout animation (thanks @krlvm!)

You can download EarTrumpet for free from the Microsoft Store. The app supports Windows 10 and 11 but lacks UI optimizations for the latter (volume sliders are Windows 10-like). Still, Windows 11 users may soon want to drop the app as Microsoft is working on a much-improved native volume mixer. The feature is already available for testing in Windows 11 preview builds, with public rollout expected later this year in the Windows 11 23H2 update.

