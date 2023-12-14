Microsoft Store version 22311 is now avialable with library fixes

Microsoft has prepared a new update for the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11. Version 22311 is now rolling out to all users in the Stable Channel, delivering a single library-related bug.

According to X user Daniel @kid_jenius, Microsoft Store version 22311 fixes an issue with the program showing only the most recent app installs or updates. After getting the latest release, the Microsoft Store app will display everything in the Library section.

New Microsoft Store update v22311 resolves an issue where the library page only displayed recently updated or installed products. Now it lists everything 👍🏽 Update is now available for all.



Thanks to everyone for sending this feedback. The store engineering team is listening 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IofKmRgDff — Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) December 14, 2023

The Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11 has been getting plenty of attention from developers lately. The most recent additions include a new "Arcade" section with instant games, the ability to select where to install games, and an easier way to install apps as you browse. More importantly, with the latest updates, the app launches significantly faster than before. The Microsoft Store app also supports third-party billing systems, and you can check out this article to learn how it works.

Like Microsoft Edge and other browsers, the Microsoft Store app automatically updates itself quietly in the background by default, so you can continue using your computer as is. However, you can also force-update it by launching the app and clicking the Library icon in the bottom-left corner. After that, press "Check for updates" and install everything available.

To check your Microsoft Store version, click your profile icon, select Settings, and scroll down to the About section.

Tip: The library section in the Microsoft Store shows only installed products by default. If you want to access all your previously purchased apps and games, click Sort and Filter> Show installed products only.