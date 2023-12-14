When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft Store version 22311 is now avialable with library fixes

Neowin · with 1 comment

The Microsoft Store logo alongside Windows 10 and 11 logos

Microsoft has prepared a new update for the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11. Version 22311 is now rolling out to all users in the Stable Channel, delivering a single library-related bug.

According to X user Daniel @kid_jenius, Microsoft Store version 22311 fixes an issue with the program showing only the most recent app installs or updates. After getting the latest release, the Microsoft Store app will display everything in the Library section.

The Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11 has been getting plenty of attention from developers lately. The most recent additions include a new "Arcade" section with instant games, the ability to select where to install games, and an easier way to install apps as you browse. More importantly, with the latest updates, the app launches significantly faster than before. The Microsoft Store app also supports third-party billing systems, and you can check out this article to learn how it works.

Like Microsoft Edge and other browsers, the Microsoft Store app automatically updates itself quietly in the background by default, so you can continue using your computer as is. However, you can also force-update it by launching the app and clicking the Library icon in the bottom-left corner. After that, press "Check for updates" and install everything available.

To check your Microsoft Store version, click your profile icon, select Settings, and scroll down to the About section.

Tip: The library section in the Microsoft Store shows only installed products by default. If you want to access all your previously purchased apps and games, click Sort and Filter> Show installed products only.

Report a problem with article
A Windows 11 Insider Preview banner
Previous Article

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22635.2915 adds extended language support and much more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment