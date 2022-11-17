Elon Musk says long tweets are coming soon, but it may not be what you have thought

Elon Musk has shared an update about when the ability to post long tweets will be available. The billionaire entrepreneur has said that it is "coming soon," without sharing the details on exactly when it will be available. However, the ability to do long tweets is unlikely to work the way many of us imagined when we heard of it earlier this month.

According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, those long tweets will be in the form of long threads. It means that thread readers on Twitter will continue to read long tweets in a thread, similar to how things work currently. It seems the change is coming for the creators.

As spotted by Wong, Twitter is working on making Tweet composer automatically expand into a thread when the characters count is approaching the 280 characters limit. Try posting a long tweet, and Twitter will break it into a new tweet in a thread every 280 characters. So, creators may not need to hit the '+' button every time their tweets go beyond the 280-character limit. It will come in handy for those who love to post long tweets, but readers will continue to get a sizeable blank space between tweets, as threads are not going away.

Twitter is also working on end-to-end encryption DMs to make messaging on the platform more secure. While long tweets and end-to-end encryption DMs are expected to come soon, what remains unclear is whether they will be part of Twitter's Blue offering, which would mean a monthly fee of $7.99. Meanwhile, Twitter will resume its Blue subscription service on November 29.