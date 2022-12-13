Files App goes from UWP to WinAppSDK, some Window 10 features get the Windows 11 touch

Last month, the Files App, which won the 2022 Microsoft Store award for best file management, received a preview update. In that update, the app was migrated over from UWP to the more modern Windows App SDK. Now, the update, version 2.4, is out of preview and available for download.

Aside from that, the latest update also features many many changes, fixes, and improvements. For example, Files App on Windows 10 now has the Windows 11-style grid and details layout with rounded corners. So in case you are still a Windows 10 user and like the look and feel of Windows 11, you could try this update.

New Windows 11-styled rounded corner Grid and Details layout in Files v2.4

The full changelog may be the biggest we have seen from any recent Files update. You can find the full release notes below on the app's GitHub page (linked at the end of the article) but here are the main improvements and fixes:

Changes in v2.4** Added support for changing the default layout mode

Added support for changing the default sorting and grouping options

Added a tooltip with storage information when hovering over drives

Added an extract archive button to the toolbar when viewing archives

Fixed issue where the default file manager option would affect other user accounts

Fixed issue where sidebar icons were blurry

Added menu option to compress items into archive

Display recent searches when clicking on the search box

Display error message when shortcut target cannot be found

Added option to set the default column sizes in the details layout

Fixed issue where right click didn't always select the file/folder hovered over

Auto select the folder option on the add item dialog

Added setting to select files and folders on mouse hover

Updated the listview/gridview styles on Windows 10

Display prompt when user doesn't have permission to access a folder

Added support for creating and extracting password protected archives

You can download the Files App version 2.4 from Microsoft Store. The same is also available on GitHub.