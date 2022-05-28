Here are the Microsoft Store App Awards Winners

Earlier this month, Microsoft opened voting for the best applications for Windows 10 and 11 users can download from the Microsoft Store. The Windows community nominated several projects in different categories, and now Microsoft has published the voting results.

Here are the winners of the Microsoft Store App Awards 2022 in their corresponding categories:

Utility - ShareX and Speedtest by Ookla

The Utility category is to recognize apps that help automate tasks, diagnose issues, record of share your screen, navigate drivers, and more. When you use these apps, they are indispensable.

Runners up in the Utility category are Torrex Lite and Fluent Screen Recorder.

Files Management - Files and Rufus

The apps in this category help manage files on your Windows PC, by viewing and sorting, editing metadata, converting, compressing, and much more. These are the ones you told us were the most important to you:

Runners up in the Files Management category are 8Zip and One Commander.

Windows is an open platform for innovation. We know that not every customer uses Windows in the same way — some want to modify different parts of the UI or make some features more accessible for them. These are the apps you said turn Windows into your Windows.

Runners up in the Open Platform category are Lively Wallpaper and TranslucentTB.

Finally, Microsoft took the opportunity to mention several great apps in other categories. Microsoft Store editors recognized projects, such as Talk for Me (the app for "giving voice to those without voice"), FluentCast (a free Windows 11-styled podcast player), DrawboardPDF (an advanced PDF viewer), and Telegram (a popular messenger).