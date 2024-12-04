Forza Horizon 4 goes on its final sale before disappearing from stores for good

Six years ago, Playground Games launched Forza Horizon 4, a game that many consider one of the best entries in the franchise (Neowin rated it 9.5/10). Sadly, all good things eventually come to an end, so later this month, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from all digital stores. If you have not played this game yet but do not mind adding a critically acclaimed arcade racer to your library, grab Forza Horizon 4 with a big discount across all stores, as it is currently on its final sale.

Forza Horizon 4 is now available with a massive 80% discount on the Microsoft Store (console and PC) and Steam. The discount applies to all editions, not just the standard one, which does not include DLCs and expansions (Fortune Island and Lego Speed Champions), but to Deluxe and Premium editions as well.

From today until December 12, all available Forza titles are on major discount, including a massive 80% off of Forza Horizon 4 for one last time before it permanently leaves store shelves on December 15th.



— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) December 4, 2024

If you already own Forza Horizon 4, you can still benefit from the offer since it includes other games from the franchise. Forza Horizon 5 is now available with a 50% discount, just like the controversial Forza Motorsport.

Forza Horizon 4 has a special place in the hearts of many fans of the series. This game introduced dynamic seasons that significantly transformed its open world. Each season lets you explore the United Kingdom and its unique beauties, be it snowy winters, bright springs, orange autumns, or greeny summers. Also, it was the first Forza Horizon game with a shared open world where you could encounter other players when just cruising around.

It is worth noting that some of Forza Horizon 4 features and achievements are no longer available, but you can still play the game with other people, participate in online events, earn rewards and cars, and do a lot more. Microsoft does not plan to shut down the game's servers anytime soon, so with an 80% discount, you will get a lot of racing at a low price.