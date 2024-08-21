Windows 11 Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs won't start public testing until October

The controversial Recall feature for Windows 11 devices labeled as Copilot+ PCs was supposed to launch alongside those laptops in June. However, at the last minute, the Recall feature, which was supposed to track everything you did on your PC so you could literally recall almost anything, first got changed to an "opt-in" experience and then was removed completely from the first wave of Copilot+ PCs.

On June 13, Microsoft said that in order to address concerns about the security and safety of Recall, it would "shift from a preview experience" over "to a preview available first in the Windows Insider Program (WIP) in the coming weeks."

Today, Microsoft updated that initial announcement with news about when Recall would be available for members of the Windows Insider Program. It stated:

With a commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re sharing an update that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October. As previously shared on June 13, we have adjusted our release approach to leverage the valuable expertise of our Windows Insider community prior to making Recall available for all Copilot+ PCs. Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details.

Microsoft had previously added some hidden Recall features and improvements in a Canary Channel build of Windows 11 in June. Data miners found a new Recall home page design, along with improvements with Copilot integration and more.

It's possible more hidden Recall features will show up in future Insider builds of Windows 11 before the feature finally becomes available to those testers sometime in October. It could be months before Recall is officially added to Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs outside the Insider program.