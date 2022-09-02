Future versions of Android may support direct satellite connectivity

The ability to establish connections without relying on cellular connectivity could be very common in the future. Google's senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, took to Twitter to share that the company is excited to support Android phone makers in enabling support for satellite connectivity in the next version of Android.

Lockheimar has not disclosed much about the company's plan for the rollout of satellite connections on Android devices. But if 9to5Google is to be believed, "the next version of Android" the senior vice president has mentioned is Android 14.

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in '08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we're designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

Satellite connectivity support in Android will perhaps require compatible hardware, and if that is the case, it rules out the possibility of all the Android handsets, including entry-level ones, getting the support for establishing connections over satellite connectivity. However, companies like Samsung would unlikely hesitate to include it in their flagship Android models, such as the Galaxy S series.

Not only will satellite connections be something that's cool to have on the phone, but the piece of tech will also be helpful in a situation where you do not have proper cellular connectivity to send an emergency message. It will be super beneficial in times of emergencies.

Besides Google, Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 models could support satellite connections. A week ago, SpaceX and T-Mobile jointly announced universal cellular connectivity, with an aim to provide smartphone connectivity everywhere in the United States. One significant advantage of SpaceX and T-Mobile's solution is that it won't require you to modify your smartphone, nor will it need you to install an app. It will be interesting to see how Google does it.

via Android Authority | 9to5Google