Games with Gold: Portal 2 goes free and becomes final Xbox 360 title on offer

The final month of Games with Gold's Xbox 360 promotions has arrived. The second wave of September bonus titles has brought together Double Kick Heroes for Xbox One and Portal 2 for Xbox 360, which Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can claim now.

Microsoft announced the departure of Xbox 360 games from the long-running program back in July, saying it had "reached the limit" of offering games from that generation.

Starting in October, only the Xbox One games will be offered as part of Games with Gold for subscribers. Keep in mind that all previously redeemed Xbox 360 games will remain attached to their respective Microsoft accounts, even if the Gold subscription is discontinued.

As always, the two titles from the latest wave offer backward compatibility on modern consoles, bringing a native playable experience. This means Double Kick Heroes is available to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners, while the final Xbox 360 title Portal 2 has gone live for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in addition to its original console.

Use a Gold-enabled Microsoft account to claim the two games using the links below:

Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One) Available until October 15

You must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac!

Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band!

Portal 2 (Xbox 360): Available until September 30

Using a highly experimental portal device, you’ll once again face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible, with a wider variety of portal puzzles and an expansive story that spans a single player and co-op game mode.

For those who missed it, the Xbox One game Gods Will Fall still has 15 days on its own Games with Gold promotion as part of the first September wave. Microsoft should be revealing what's incoming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as bonus games in October quite soon, too.