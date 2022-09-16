Apple's rich detailed 3D maps feature is now rolling out to Chicago and Las Vegas

Apple is expanding its high-detailed map feature to two new US cities - Chicago and Las Vegas. The feature was first launched for Map users in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco back in September 2021 with the release of iOS 15.

The 3D map is different from the satellite 3D map. The new 3D view shows custom-designed rich elements for neighborhoods, commercial districts, marinas, buildings, and more. Users can see elevation details across a city, new road labels, and hundreds of custom-designed landmarks.

The map also features road details like turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes, and crosswalks as well. Highways with overlapping complex interchanges are rendered in a road-level 3D view making it easier for drivers.

The 3D maps contain everything from Las Vegas' iconic hotels to multi-level expressway interchanges. There is also a nighttime mode with a moonlit glow which activates after dusk.

With iOS 16, drivers can also create routes with multiple stops and sync them with other Apple devices. Transit directions will also show how much a journey will cost, while also allowing users to recharge their transit cards using the Wallet app, all inside Maps. Support for more cities including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver will be added soon.

Via T3.com