Games with Gold: Gods Will Fall and Thrillville are now free

Sticking to the schedule announced just a couple of days ago, Microsoft has made available the first September wave of its Games with Gold service. This means Gods will Fall for Xbox One and Thrillville for Xbox 360 are now available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members as free bonus games.

As usual, the two titles bring backward compatibility support, offering a native playable experience on newer consoles. This means Gods will Fall is available to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners, while Super Meat Boy has gone live for Xbox 360 in addition Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Use a Gold-activated Microsoft account to claim the two games listed below:

Gods Will Fall: Available September 1 to 30

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman and child. To those who don't submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits.

Thrillville: Available September 1 to 15

Customize your park, interact with guests, and build and hop into your own roller coasters and other rides. Race on go-kart tracks you constructed, play mini-golf on courses you designed, or join friends for dozens of four-player party games, from bumper cars to arcade shoot-'em-ups.

Thrillville will be one of the last Xbox 360 games included in Games with Gold, with the promotion for the classic console's games set to end entirely with Portal 2 later in September.

Meanwhile, all of the August Games with Gold haven't finished their runs yet either. The Xbox One title, ScourgeBringer, is still available to Xbox One players, with its promotion ending on September 15 to make way for Double Kick Heroes.

Any titles claimed through a Games with Gold promotion are attached to Microsoft accounts in different ways depending on their launch platforms. As such, Xbox 360 games will continue being playable even after the Gold subscription is discontinued, but Xbox One games are only available for play while the account has an active subscription.