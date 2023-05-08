Google rumored to announce PaLM 2 LLM and more AI updates at I/O 2023

We already know Wednesday, May 10 will be a huge day for announcements from Google during its I/O 2023 keynote address. Now some more details about what could be revealed may have leaked beforehand.

According to CNBC, the company will reveal its new PaLM 2 large language model during Google I/O on Wednesday. This will be the follow-up to the original PaLM LLM which is now used in Google's Bard chatbot. The article states:

PaLM 2 includes more than 100 languages and has been operating under the internal codename “Unified Language Model.” It’s also performed a broad range of coding and math tests as well as creative writing tests and analysis.

The article added that Google has been working on updates to Bard, including a version called “Multi-Bard" that's designed to handle more complex coding and math problems. The story also claimed Google is testing other versions called “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard" but it didn't offer any information on the features of these versions.

In addition, the article says Google will be announcing more AI features for its Workplace apps during I/0 2023. It's already testing generative AI features for its Docs and Gmail services for some outside users. However, CNBC says Google will also show off how AI can create templates for Sheets users, along with image generation for its Slides and Meet online products.

Google is also expected to reveal a number of hardware products on Wednesday. It has already confirmed it will announce the Pixel Fold foldable smartphone, which will likely be Google's most expensive phone it has ever released.