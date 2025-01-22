Google brings 'Class tools' feature set for managed Chromebooks

Google announced a new set of features called Class tools at the BETT educational technology exhibition in London. It's designed to give teachers more control over classroom management when working with Chromebooks.

Class tools offers real-time control and student management features for managed Chromebooks. The company explained in a blog post that its streamlined user interface allows teachers to connect with their class by picking students from the Google Classroom roster or using an invite code. They can choose other attributes, such as the duration of the class.

Using Class tools, they can create workbooks, send class notes to students' devices, and pin content on their screens. Teachers can also remotely view students' screens to see what they are doing and enable live captions and translations.

Students who are hard of hearing or in a loud environment can turn on captions on their devices and translate content to follow the teacher's lecture and participate in the class. Google said that Class tools is the first set of features built into ChromeOS for teachers.

Class tools will be available in the coming months for the users of Google Workspace for Education Plus. Google noted that it will be available only on managed Chromebooks for both educators and students.

Google also talked about the top-requested features for Google Classroom. Teachers who want to keep parents and guardians in the loop can now share a link to the Classwork page within Google Classroom. Parents can also access the Classwork page via the weekly guardian email summary.

Teachers can also define student groups to give unique assignments based on each group's needs and use the "grade all" feature to speed up the marking of students' work.

Speaking of Chromebooks, the search giant is rolling out a new "Face control" feature to offer a hands-free experience and will introduce over 20 new Chromebook models in 2025.