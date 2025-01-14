Google Classroom has just added a new feature to lighten teachers' workloads

It seems like no matter which country you look at, teachers will always complain that their workload is huge, and their job is stressful. For teachers that use Google Classroom, that workload has been made ever so slightly lighter with a new 'grade all' feature, which aims to speed up the marking of students' work.

To give a bit of background, Google introduced more grading options for teachers in 2023, and then in 2024 gave teachers the option to assign a 'missing' grade. The new 'grade all' feature that has just launched lets teachers go to the Gradebook page and fill in the grades for multiple students at once, overriding previous or missing grades. After grading, the feature lets you return the grade to students automatically.

Explaining some other ways this feature speeds things along for teachers, Google says:

“Not only does this update save time by eliminating the need to enter each student’s grade one-by-one, but it also provides a solution to grading assignments based on completion rather than accuracy (such as exit tickets, due nows, classwork, etc.) where the grade is binary (‘0’ or ‘100’).”

This feature will affect end users, and admins won't have control over whether to enable this feature or not. Once you've got grading set up, you can go to Google Classroom > Gradebook > In the 3 dot menu for an assignment click 'Grade all' > In the dialog that opens, input the bulk grade > Optionally, select 'Override existing grades' to override existing grades with the new bulk grade > Optionally, select 'Automatically return after grading' to return all grades after submitting the new bulk grade.

End users should start to see the feature roll out in the next couple of days, or so.