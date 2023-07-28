Google Classroom gives teachers more control over student assignment deadlines

Teachers using Google Classroom now have more control when it comes to assignment deadlines. Google has added a new feature to its digital learning platform that allows teachers to stop accepting assignment submissions automatically after a due date.

By default, the assignment tool in Google Classroom will allow students to submit assignments post the date set by the teacher. However, teachers can tick the "Close submissions after due date" check box to disable assignment submissions.

The feature allows teachers to have more flexibility and better customize grading in their classroom. For instance, they can accept assignments from students during specific time periods such as a semester or a year, and turn off submissions after that.

The search giant says that the ability to disable assignment submissions in Google Classroom is one of the highest requested features. It has started rolling out, and in the coming weeks, it will be available to all Google Workspace customers and personal account users.

Google Classroom is an online education platform introduced almost a decade ago that teachers can use to track student progress. Now, it's of the Google Workspace education apps and integrates with apps such as Google Drive, Gmail, Docs, Calendar, Meet, etc. It allows teachers to create assignments for one or more classes and individual students in a class as well.

Students can use Google Classroom to keep an eye on academic events, track due dates, and submit assignments which are then graded by their teacher. It also comes with a tool called Originality Report that allows students and teachers to identify uncited content or unintentional plagiarism.

In recent months, Google has introduced various workspace features such as hyperlink support in Google Chat, work locations for specific parts of the day, and a meeting scheduler in Gmail. At Google I/O 2023, the company featured a new generative AI assistant called Duet AI for enterprise customers.