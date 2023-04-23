Google brings mouse support to Google Sheets app for Android

Google announced multi-instance support for Google Drive last year. This is a feature that gives you a better view of your files by allowing you to open two separate Drive app windows side-by-side on your large-screen Android device. It is currently improving that experience by adding support for multiple accounts. This allows you to open two instances of the Drive app side-by-side on your single-screen device and view content from your two different Google accounts. With this update, you can preview files from one of your accounts in one instance while navigating the folders in your secondary account in another instance.

Another big feature Google is releasing on Android is mouse support for Google Sheets app. It brings full native support for the mouse inside the app. This will give you a desktop-like user experience on large Android screens. You can autofill by dragging or double-clicking a selection handle using a mouse.

All users will be able to use these feature within 28th April 2023. You may find more details on the offcial blog post here.