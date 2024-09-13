Google Chrome gets upgraded Safety Check and one-time site permissions

Google has announced that it's rolling out three new features for Chrome to help you stay safe against online threats and give you more control over your data. The three new features include an upgraded Safety Check, the ability to opt out of unwanted website notifications more easily, and the option to grant site permissions for one time only.

With the revamped Safety Check feature, Chrome will automatically stay on the lookout behind the scenes, taking more proactive steps to keep you safe. Some actions it can take autonomously include revoking permissions from sites you no longer visit and flagging unwanted notifications. If it finds anything that needs your attention, it will let you know. Safety Check will also work with Google Safe Browsing to protect you from abusive notifications.

Next, Google says it will make it easier to opt out of website notifications. Users will now see an unsubscribe button under notifications, so they can press that if they don't want to continue receiving them. The feature is coming to Pixel devices first but will soon be available on more Android phones. In supported devices, this feature has led to a 30% reduction in notification volume.

Finally, Chrome users will soon be able to give one-time permission to websites. This will allow you to fully interact with a website while you need to, but you won't have to give websites extra control once you leave the website. This should help boost your privacy, especially in the case of giving permission to use your webcam.

Google says it's rolling out these features, so some of you will receive them before others. Hopefully, it shouldn't take too long for everyone to benefit from them.

Let us know in the comments which of these features you're most looking forward to using or if you have received any of these options yet.

Source: Google