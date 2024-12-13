Google rolls out new Quick Share for Windows update with various improvements

For users of Quick Share on Windows, Google has recently released v1.0.2034.4. This is the first update since Quick Share became available for Windows on ARM, supporting devices like those powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip. This update adds the Quick Share logo to app animations, fixes an issue with URLs not being classified properly, and more. The full changelog is as follows:

Added an option to change your visibility settings from the tray icon.

Added the Quick Share logo to app animations.

Fixed an issue where URLs were classified as text instead of links.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Quick Share shortcut from being created in the “All Apps” section of the Start menu after you installed the app.

Fixed an issue that caused a delay in launching the app after you signed in to your Windows account.

If you're not familiar with Quick Share, it is basically Google’s version of Apple’s AirDrop. It started as Nearby Share in 2020, letting you send files, photos, and more over Bluetooth or WiFi. Then, in January 2024, after teaming up with Samsung, it became the Quick Share we know today. Prior to the merger, the file-sharing ecosystem on Android was fragmented, with Google running Nearby Share and Samsung running Quick Share for Galaxy devices. The merger helped simplify things and avoid confusion among users.

When it first launched, Nearby Share was limited to Android devices, leaving other platforms out of the loop. Over time, however, Google expanded its service to include other platforms, such as Chromebooks and 64-bit Windows machines.

Interestingly, there is still no support for macOS, though rumors suggest Google may be working on bringing Quick Share to the platform. As for Linux users, there’s currently no native support. You’ll need to use third-party alternatives like Localsend to transfer files between your Linux machine and other devices on your network.