Turok: Origins aims to deliver an "old-school experience with modern-day execution"

Somehow, the legendary dinosaur-hunting Turok series is coming back. As announced at The Game Awards 2024 show, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive is developing Turok: Origins. This is slated to be a "new evolution" of the franchise, making it a third-person action game with cooperative play while keeping the dinosaur hunting intact. Watch the reveal trailer here (age restricted).

As part of the Turok warriors, players will be taking down dinosaurs and alien threats in this entry. Alongside the use of various weaponry like Plasma rifles, ray guns, snipers, bows, and shotguns, players will also be able to upgrade their warriors using the DNA of fallen enemies.

The key features of this game is described as follows by the developer:

Fight Against Enemies : Battle alone or as a team against a variety of dinosaurs, creatures, and bosses that take to the ground, sky, swamps, and caves to push players’ skills to the limit. Engage in intense combat, where players must use everything at their disposal to ensure success, including melee attacks, special abilities, and fine-tuned weapons.

: Battle alone or as a team against a variety of dinosaurs, creatures, and bosses that take to the ground, sky, swamps, and caves to push players’ skills to the limit. Engage in intense combat, where players must use everything at their disposal to ensure success, including melee attacks, special abilities, and fine-tuned weapons. Unleash Your Arsenal : Unlock and upgrade your advanced weaponry to dominate your battles and neutralize your enemies. Plasma rifles, ray guns, snipers, bows, shotguns, and more are all at your disposal.

: Unlock and upgrade your advanced weaponry to dominate your battles and neutralize your enemies. Plasma rifles, ray guns, snipers, bows, shotguns, and more are all at your disposal. Unlock DNA Powers : Extract DNA from fallen foes and the environment to unlock game-changing powers that evolve your suit in real-time. Each DNA power not only enhances your look but also offers upgradeable skills and abilities to give you an edge in combat.

: Extract DNA from fallen foes and the environment to unlock game-changing powers that evolve your suit in real-time. Each DNA power not only enhances your look but also offers upgradeable skills and abilities to give you an edge in combat. Experience an Epic Story Across the Lost Lands: Throughout Turok’s missions, players will journey across breathtaking yet deadly worlds on various planets. From ancient temples and wasteland canyons to dense jungles, each location holds pieces of an unforgettable story that is packed with twists and turns.

“Turok was one of the first console shooters I ever played," says Saber CEO and co-founder Matthew Karch. "When we looked at game franchises that we felt deserved to be brought back, Turok was at the top of our list. At Saber, we love taking classic IP and combining it with fresh gameplay. We are excited to finally announce the game, but we’ll be even happier when we deliver this old-school experience with modern-day execution.”

Turok: Origins is coming out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A release window was not announced today unfortunately.