Guinness announces Garry's Mod is the best-selling PC exclusive of all time

The PC sandbox game Garry's Mod has managed to set a permanent place in gaming history with a brand-new Guinness World Record. Released this month, the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2025 book reveals that Garry's Mod now boasts the best-selling PC exclusive game title of all time.

Developed by Facepunch Studios and first released in 2004, Garry's Mod takes elements from Valve games like Half-Life 2, Portal, and Left 4 Dead and allows players to interact with objects in endless ways. It quickly evolved into a veritable phenomenon, captivating players of all ages and backgrounds with its boundless creativity and endlessly engaging gameplay.

This freedom of sandbox gaming resonated across generations with gamers, thereby propelling Garry's Mod to success. After 18 years, it has sold over 20 million copies on Steam (via The Gamer), surpassing even more popular titles like Total War: Warhammer 2 and World of Warcraft in PC exclusivity sales.

Garry's Mod's influence extends far beyond its own sandbox. Community-created game modes such as Prop Hunt and Trouble in Terrorist Town have grown into phenomena of their own, even extend right out into the greater gaming world. Machinima films have been crafted inside Garry's Mod, too, once more reinforcing the flexibility of this platform.

Creator Garry Newman was surprised and thankful for the accomplishment. "Never imagined becoming a world record holder and not be prawn cocktail crisps related," he said on X.

The game, according to SteamDB, has had more than 24,000 concurrent players in the past 24 hours. If you'd like, you can grab the game on Steam for just $9.99.

