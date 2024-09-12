Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor adds Xbox content from Minecraft and Sea of Thieves

Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor was designed to be easy to use. Today, people who use Clipchamp via a personal Microsoft account can access some fun content based on two of Microsoft's game franchises.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company says Clipchamp now comes with a number of Minecraft stickers that can be used in videos. However, fans of Rare's online pirate game Sea of Thieves can use Clipchamp with much more content, including images, videos, music, sound effects, stickers, and GIFs based on the game.

The blog added:

You can use the new Minecraft and Sea of Thieves templates to produce engaging content to help with tasks like introducing your channel name on social media and encouraging viewers to like and/or subscribe.

Clipchamp users can access the video templates in the app by selecting the Create a new video option. They can then click on the Templates selection that's found in the menu bar on the left side of the app and then select either the Minecraft or Sea of Thieves template options. Next, users can upload gameplay footage or any other video and edit it using built-in Clipchamp tools. The final result can be exported in a resolution of up to 4K.

If you want to add the Minecraft or Sea of Thieves content with the Clipchamp editor, just create a new video again, and this time, select Content Library from the menu bar. You can then select what type of content (Videos, Stickers, Images, Music, Sound effects) you want to add, and then pick from what's included in the Minecraft and Sea of Thieves library.

Once again, these gaming-themed content and templates are only accessible through Clipchamp with a personal account. They are not available for work or school Clipchamp accounts.