Halo Infinite's new Operation: Tenrai IV launches with Match Composer feature and more

Developer 343 Industries continues to release new short "Operations" events-content updates for its sci-fi shooter Halo Infinite. Today, the developer is rolling out the latest such update, Operation: Tenrai IV, which will last from now until July 2.

In a post on the Halo Waypoint site, 343 Industries goes into more detail on the new content that will be a part of Operation: Tenrai IV. The biggest new edition is the Match Composer, which is something that's already a part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It's designed to give players more control on what game modes they would like to play online.

The blog post stated:

From the Multiplayer screen, players will be met with a list of playlists as usual, and upon selecting a specific playlist they will be able to choose which game modes they want to play based on what is available in the playlist by selecting or deselecting according to your preference.

Match Composer will support the following Halo Infinite online playlists:

Quick Play (4v4)

Team Doubles (2v2)

Rumble Pit (FFA)

Infection (FFA)

Big Team Battle (12v12)

Squad Battle (8v8)

Operation: Tenrai IV also brings back a popular gameplay mode from Halo 2, Juggernaut, into Halo Infinite. One player becomes the Juggernaunt and all the other players in the match are trying to kill the Juggernaut. The player that ends up defeating him becomes the new Juggernaut. Of course, the player who gets the honor of being a Juggernaut gets to use the Gravity Hammer and Quantum Translocator devices, along with shield, damage, and speed buffs.

The new Operation also comes with the latest Operation Pass that lets players earn some extra themed armor pieces along with other cosmetic items for their character.

Finally, Operation: Tenrai VI brings back the community-made maps from the earlier Tenrai III event and a new map, called Hanami which has multi-level outdoor areas.