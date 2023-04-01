Hardware hacker gives Apple AirPods a twist, adds wires and USB-C connector

Apple is yet to add USB-C to the AirPods charging case, but a curious hardware hacker named Ken Pillonel couldn't wait long enough. Pillonel, who is a hardware prototyping consultant, used his technical skills to add a USB-C connector to Apple AirPods, wait for it, and a cable.

Yes, you heard that correctly. Pillonel converted his wireless AirPods into wired ones so there is no need for charging them ever again. He got inspired to work on the project after realizing that his AirPods, which he bought in February 2020, could only last for about 30 seconds.

He decided to attach a wire after he couldn't source AirPods batteries for replacement and noted that "no hardware components can be accessed without damage to the device." So, the only option left is to throw them away and buy new ones.

According to Pillonel, his DIY project is meant to raise awareness about the repairability of AirPods. The popular repair website, iFixit, has given a reparability score of zero out of 10 to various AirPods models, including AirPods 1st Gen, 2nd Gen, and AirPods Pro. The recently released AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are also almost impossible to repair.

Ironically, Apple has been vocal about reducing e-waste and doesn't even ship the power adapter with the iPhone anymore. The DIY enthusiast has previously installed a USB-C port on an AirPods Pro charging case.

Via MacRumors