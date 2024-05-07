Microsoft Edge 125 Beta gets improved copy-paste controls

Microsoft has released a new feature update for Edge 125 in the Beta Channel. Unlike the update released on April 29, today's release only adds one notable change. It focuses on improving the user experience for customers whose devices use Microsoft Purview copy-paste controls for Microsoft Edge. In addition, version 125.02535.29 fixes unnamed bugs and performance issues.

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Purview (do not confuse that with PureView, camera tech from the good old Windows Phone days) is a solution set that lets control and protect data within organizations on-premises or in the cloud. You can find more information about Microsoft Purview in the official documentation.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Beta 125.0.2535.29?

Here is the official changelog published in the documentation:

Version 125.0.2535.29: May 6, 2024 Feature updates Improved user experience for Purview copy/paste controls in Edge. Our Purview cut/copy/paste experience is now more user friendly with self-dismissing dialogs on successful paste. The existing "Paste to supported browsers" setting allows organizations to classify and protect the content that end users can paste – both to specific websites and through supported browsers. You can follow the instructions in Use Endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) to create the DLP policy. Fixed various bugs and performance issues.

If you are updating from older Microsoft Edge versions or you want to join the ranks of Edge Insiders in a safer, less bug-prone channel, you will find a few neat features after updating to Microsoft Edge 125 Beta. For example, the browser now lets you specify how much RAM it is allowed to consume. You can make it respect the limit only when you are gaming or all the time.

Microsoft Edge Beta is available on the official Edge Insider website. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and Windows 11, Apple's macOS, Linux, and Android.