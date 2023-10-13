There are still some great "Big Deals" at Amazon including discounts on iPads and AirPods

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event is officially over. However, some of the deep discounts that were launched during the two day sales event are still going on. Best of all you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these discounts.

Right now the 9th generation Apple iPad iOS tablet is priced at just $249 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount from its normal $329 MSRP. This iPad model has a 10.2-inch Retina Display, Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi only for wireless. It also has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera.

You can also get a nice discount on the second-generation Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds are currently priced at $89 at Amazon, or $40 off its normal $129 MSRP.

Here are some other tech items that have retained their low prices after Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.