NVMe SSD deals: WD_Black SN850, Samsung 980 PRO, Corsair MP600, and more

NVMe drives can be great addition to your gaming PC especially now with Microsoft's DirectStorage and its excellent benefits. Besides that, any modern system will greatly from such an upgrade. So if you're shopping around for some great deals, we have made a compilation of some of the best PCIe 4.0 drives available out there.

First up we have the Adata XPG Atom 50, which is one of the cheapest PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs out there and a decent budget Gen4 NVMe. The 1TB model is selling for $99 and the drive promises sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s respectively. The Atom 50 has a warranty of five years.

Here are the full specs of the Adata XPG Atom 50:

Sequential read/write (Max.): Up to 5,000/4,500MB/s (PC/laptop)

Read speed up to 5,000MB/s (PS5)

4K random read/write IOPS (Max.): 650K/600K

Endurance: 650 TBW

MTBF: 2,000,000 hours

The only slight drawback for the Atom 50 is that the drive is DRAMless and hence relies on Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to compensate for that.

Up next, we have the slightly more expensive but also much faster WD_BLACK SN850 and the 1TB model is currently available for $139.99. This one also comes with a five year warranty. Here are the full specs:

DRAM cache: 1GB DDR4-2666

Sequential Read: 2TB: 7,000MB/s ,1TB: 7,000MB/s, 500GB: 7,000MB/s

Sequential Write: 2TB: 5,100MB/s, 1TB: 5,300MB/s, 500GB: 4,100MB/s

Random Read: 2TB: 1,000K IOPS, 1TB: 1,000K IOPS, 500GB: 810K IOPS

Random Write: 2TB: 710K IOPS, 1TB: 720K IOPS, 500GB: 680K IOPS

Endurance (TBW): 2TB: 1,200, 1TB: 600, 500GB: 300

You can also spend about 20$ extra and get the models with the heatsinks. NAND memory is very temperature sensitive so if your system lacks decent airflow.

Moving on, up next we have the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX and the 1TB variant is available for a great price of $144.99. The MP600 Pro LPX all come with heatsinks. The full specs are listed below:

DRAM cache: 1GB DDR4-3200

Sequential Read(CDM): 7,000 MB/s

Sequential Write (CDM): 5,500 MB/s

4K Random Read: 360K IOPS

4K Random Write: 780K IOPS

Finally, we have the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB. Although, slightly older than some of the other models listed here, the 980 Pro continues to be one of the best-sellers even today. The 1TB model is currently selling for around $154.

Here are the full specs of the 1TB 980 Pro:

DRAM Cache: 1GB LPDDR4

Sequential Read: 7,000 MB/s

Sequential Write: 5,000 MB/s

QD1T1 Random Read: 22K IOPS

QD1T1 Random Write: 60K IOPS

QD32T16 Random Read: 1,000K IOPS

QD32T16 Random Write: 1,000K IOPS

Endurance: 600 TBW

MTBF: 1.5 million hours

