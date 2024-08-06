You can now nominate your favorite Windows apps for the 2024 Microsoft Store App Awards

The annual Microsoft Store App Awards contest is here again, and it is now time to nominate your favorite apps. In an effort to honor and celebrate apps of "exceptional quality, creativity, and originality," Microsoft is kicking off the 2024 Microsoft Store App Awards. The winners will receive honorable badges in the Microsoft Store, free promotions, and even some exclusive Surface hardware.

The 2024 Microsoft Store App Awards kicks off with developers and users nominating their projects. Starting today and until September 15, 2024, everyone can suggest a Windows app to participate in the contest. Winners of the awards will be announced in October 2024.

If you know a great Windows app or you are a maker of a great Windows app, submit your entry using this form. Microsoft encourages sending programs that offer great user experience, software innovation, uniqueness, and the best integration with the latest hardware and technologies. All apps that are available in the Microsoft Store are eligible, except for those made and listed by Microsoft employees.

In addition to now-traditional categories, Microsoft is introducing a new "Rising Star" recognition. This award is here to honor new developers who will publish their projects during the nomination period (August 6 through September 15).

This year, Microsoft is honoring winners not just by general recognition. Winners will receive exclusive badges on their Microsoft Store listings, free promotion on the Microsoft Store home page, and even exclusive hardware, such as the Surface Pro Limited Edition Copilot+ PC. And let's be honest; this computer looks absolutely stunning with its exclusive gradient finish.

You can find more information about the 2024 Microsoft Store App Awards in a post on the official blog post. Contest rules are available here. If you are curious, the 2023 Microsoft Store App Awards are available here, and the 2022 winners are here.

What apps would you like to nominate for the awards? Let us know in the comments.