Flashback 2 announced, continuing Conrad's story 30 years later

A blast from the past. The retro sci-fi platformer Flashback received a surprising announcement today at Summer Game Fest, with developer and publisher Microids revealing Flashback 2 as an upcoming game. Catch the teaser trailer above, which has a tiny amount of gameplay being present in the background.

Returning after a three-decade break, and ignoring Fade to Black completely it seems, Flashback 2 picks up the story where the original sci-fi title left off, with Conrad B.Hart returning for even more platforming and puzzle action. Here's how the studio described the returning series' setting:

After defeating the Master Brain in the previous episode, Conrad and his allies are once again facing the Morphs species, threatening all civilizations. Adding insult to injury, Conrad’s best friend Ian is being kidnapped in front of him.. Another dirty trick from the Morphs? It will be up to you to find out who did it and their motivations..

The 1992 game's designer Paul Cuisset and several members from the original team, including designer Thierry Perreau and Amiga soundtrack composer Raphaël Gesqua, are involved in the development too.

Flashback 2 is heading to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in winter 2022. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but it will be released in 2023 instead.