Hogwarts Legacy launches on Xbox One and PS4 while new patch adds Arachnophobia Mode

Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter-themed game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games, has been a big sales hit. It sold over 12 million copies two weeks after its February 2023 launch, and the research firm Newzoo claims it was the top-selling PC and PlayStation game in the US for the first quarter of 2023, in terms of revenue.

Today, Hogwarts Legacy finally launches on the last generation Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, but those owners will have to wait until July 25 to get that port.

Also this week, a new and large patch for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles was released. It has over 500 bug fixes for the game. There's also a new Arachnophobia Mode added to the accessibility options. Here are the details:

When toggled on, this mode: Changes all enemy spider appearances

Reduces and removes spider skitters and screeches

Removes small spider ground effect spawners

Makes static spider corpses in the world invisible

Collision is still active to prevent players from getting stuck when toggling this setting Note that spider images in the Field Guide remain unchanged



With sales that big, we would expect a sequel announcement any day now from Warner Bros.

