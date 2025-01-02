HONOR Magic7 Lite is now available for £399 with a free pair of earbuds worth £149

Today, global technology brand HONOR unveiled the eagerly awaited HONOR Magic7 Lite, the first product in the Magic 7 Series to be unveiled in Europe. Setting a benchmark as the most powerful AI-equipped mid-range smartphone available in the market, the HONOR Magic7 Lite seamlessly integrates outstanding durability, long-lasting battery life, stunning display quality, photography capabilities, and advanced AI experience. Encased in a lightweight design that elevates premium aesthetics to new heights, the HONOR Magic7 Lite offers users an exceptional choice in the mid-range segment.

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK&I, said:

We are delighted to get 2025 started with a bang by bringing to European markets a new benchmark in style, durability and performance with the Magic 7 Lite. We are particularly excited to be able to offer customers an ultra-durable, AI-powered device with 3-day battery life and top-quality photography capabilities at a mid-range price point. As the first product in the Magic 7 series to be launched in Europe, this device sets the bar for our 2025 portfolio and showcases our desire to push the boundaries of innovation, offering performance and standout durability without compromising on design.

As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6600mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR Magic7 Lite sets a new standard in battery innovation, offering exceptionally long battery life and the largest capacity available today. Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback with a single charge.

To enhance durability, the battery features an ‘Armour-level Protective Coating’ and a specialised safety coating that works with the HONOR Power Management System to isolate the electrodes in extreme conditions. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, delivering up to 20 hours of audio calls in -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls in 55°C.

Additionally, the AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge[6] rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. The AI Safe Charging System ensures safe and efficient charging, providing users with peace of mind while powering up.

Committed to pioneering innovative technologies designed to mitigate user pain points, the latest HONOR Magic7 Lite showcases the next generation of HONOR Anti-Drop Display, offering impressive resistance to drops from heights of up to 2 meters. Its ultra-tempered glass and resistance shield provide comprehensive protection, while the unique bézier curve design safeguards the corners from impacts. The HONOR Magic7 Lite achieved a remarkable 166% enhancement in comprehensive reliability when compared to its predecessor.

Equipped with a three-layer waterproof structure, the HONOR Magic7 Lite provides 360° protection against water exposure, together with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. It can withstand splashes and has been tested to function after being submerged in water for up to 5 minutes at a depth of 25cm. Supporting wet hand touch control, the HONOR Magic7 Lite ensures seamless interaction even with wet or greasy hands, making it a reliable companion for any adventure.

The HONOR Magic7 Lite features a 6.78-inch Eye-comfort OLED Display, which supports 1.07 billion colours and a 1.5K resolution, delivering vibrant and breathtaking details for a more immersive viewing experience. With a high refresh rate of 120Hz, the display showcases incredibly smooth motion and improved responsiveness for a more fluid interface. This ensures an exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience with its industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4000nits. The HONOR Magic7 Lite also guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with eye-comfort features such as 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming.

Packed with a robust 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera featuring a 1/1.67 large sensor, the HONOR Magic7 Lite captures images with exceptional detail and enhanced brightness. Leveraging its 9-

in-1 pixel binning technology equivalent to a pixel size of 1.92μm, this main camera enables users to take well-lit and sharp images in any lighting scenarios. With 3x Lossless Zoom and three distinct portrait modes – (1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait) - users can create stunning portrait shots with diverse focal lengths.

To elevate the photography experience, the main camera is equipped with OIS, effectively reducing blurring and shakiness for ultra-clear images. Furthermore, the HONOR Magic7 Lite integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, enhancing image quality and streamlining photo editing on smartphones.

Boasting an ultra-slim design and a refined titanium finish, the HONOR Magic7 Lite is extremely lightweight and sleek, weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness. Furthermore, it is powered by the latest MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. The HONOR Magic7 Lite delivers a truly personalised and seamless user experience, enriched with intelligent features, including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal and Parallel Space.

Colour, Price and Availability

Catering to users’ diverse style preferences, the HONOR Magic7 Lite is available in two captivating colourways: Titanium Purple and Titanium Black. Starting from 15th January 2025, the HONOR Magic7 Lite 8GB RAM + 512 GB ROM will be available to purchase in the UK via EE, Virgin Media 02, Three, Vodafone, Argos, Very, and Currys for the price of £399.

Claim HONOR Earbuds Open worth £149 if you buy the HONOR Magic7 Lite from:

Three between 15th January 2025 – 18th February 2025

EE or Vodafone between 15th January 2025 – 20th February 2025

02 between 15th January 2025 – 19th February 2025

