Windows 11 is getting more popular among gamers

Not every Windows user wants or can update their system to Windows 11 (quite a lot remain on Windows 10 despite its imminent end of support), but the gaming audience is more receptive to the new OS. Valve reports that in December 2024, Windows 11 reached a new all-time high on Steam.

According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey results, 54.96% of all Windows users are on Windows 11. Last month, the share increased by 1.98 points. Windows 10 respectively dropped to 42.39 (-0.92 points). 64-bit Windows 7 has 0.15% (-0.06 points), and with it no longer able to run the latest version of Steam, it is expected to drop out soon.

Although Windows 11 is now the dominant version on Steam, it has some rough surfaces gaming-wise, especially in its latest release, version 24H2. Microsoft recently paused the rollout of version 24H2 to those using the Auto HDR feature, plus some games stop working when running on the latest Windows 11 update.

There is no information on how many users have already moved to version 24H2 (Microsoft recently increased the scope of its rollout), so it is hard to tell how many are affected by those bugs.

Overall, 96.10% of all participants in the December 2024 survey (participation is optional) use Windows to access Steam. Linux is second with 2.29%, and macOS has 1.61%.

On the hardware side, the most popular picks include 16GB of RAM (45.07%), a six-core processor (31.67%), the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card (5.88%, now discontinued), 8GB of VRAM (34.91%), and a 1080p monitor (56.12%). Nvidia dominates the GPU segment with an overwhelming 75.67% market share (AMD has 16.24%), while Intel trumps AMD with 63.32% over 36.68%.

You can learn more about Valve's latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey reports on the official website.