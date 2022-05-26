Hybrid teams can now collaborate using interactive displays with Logitech + Zoom Rooms

With a rapid shift to limited in-person interactions, COVID-19 has possibly caused a permanent increase in remote working. Now, as the trend of remote working is rising, we are also seeing the rise of technologies built to facilitate the latest trend. New technologies, working in conjunction with the evolving world of pandemics, are providing hybrid teams opportunities for seamless synchronous work.

In the same vein, Logitech and Zoom are attempting to develop bridges between heterogeneous environments, with the aid of interactive display manufacturers, to enable them to acquire and share information, and collaborate across the network. The latest effort, described as "Logitech + Zoom Rooms", has integrated interactive touch experiences into Logitech video collaboration solutions for Zoom Rooms. With the new resource, hybrid teams will be able to use multi-touch functionality, room control, and advanced whiteboard capabilities.

Talking about the optimal meeting experience, a Logitech representative stated:

Logitech video collaboration solutions are fully customizable for each meeting space, enabling customers to choose how they want to design their ideal Zoom Room. Modular hardware placement allows the installer to place cameras and displays at optimal locations, ensuring the best meeting experience for all participants.

Zoom's expandable, digital canvas, Zoom Whiteboard, has also been revamped to support individuals, remote, and hybrid teams. It is available on Rally Bar Mini, Rally Bar, and RoomMate with the CollabOS 1.6.x update when paired with a touch-enabled display. Zoom Rooms version 5.10.3 also supports the functionalities of the latest Zoom Whiteboard.

The Companion Whiteboard, developed by integrating the Logitech RoomMate with an interactive display, enhances the capabilities of Zoom Room and serves as a purpose-built Zoom Whiteboard solution for in-room participants. The availability of this resource is contingent upon the arrival of CollabOS and Zoom Rooms software update.