Intel 30.0.101.1994 driver adds Sniper Elite 5 support, fixes game crash and texture flicker

Intel has released the latest Windows DCH graphics driver version 30.0.101.1994 today. The major highlight of the release is support and optimization for Sniper Elite 5. Alongside that, it also fixes certain graphics corruption issues like texture flickering, among others. You can find the full changelog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support for Sniper Elite 5* on 11 th Generation Intel Core™ Processors with Xe Graphics and newer. KEY ISSUES FIXED: StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty* may exhibit texture flickering during gameplay on Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics.

StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty* may exhibit texture flickering during gameplay on Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction* (Vulkan) may experience a game crash or a system reboot when playing with medium or higher in-game settings on 11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors.

Monster Hunter Rise* may require shader compilation at every game launch on 11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. KNOWN ISSUES: An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12).

An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12). An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) when starting the game.

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss, or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire* may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12), Euro Truck Simulator* (DX11), Farming Simulator 22* (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V* (DX11), Halo Infinite* (DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator*(DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in CrossFire HD* (DX9), GRID Legends* (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high), F1 2020* (DX12) (when HDR enabled).

[11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A TDR may intermittently occur in Halo Infinite* (DX12) during gameplay. A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12). Displays connected via an external dock may exhibit a black screen when using 4K@60hz resolution.

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: A game crash or hang may occur when launching Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12). An intermittent crash or hang may occur in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade* (DX12). Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12). A black screen or TDR may occur after launching, or during gameplay in Gears 5* (DX12).

[Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: An intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) when launched, Forza Motorsport 6* (DX12) when launched and Resident Evil 3* (DX12) when exiting the game. Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12), Enlisted* (DX11), Far Cry 6* (DX12).



To download the Intel 30.0.101.1994 driver, head over to Intel's official website at this link.