Apple's latest return-to-office deadline is September 5

Apple has been constantly pushing back its return-to-office deadlines for the past year or so. Now, the company has announced a new date for the return of its employees to office, and that is September 5.

According to an email sent out to personnel, the new regulation will have employees coming in to work three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday, and a third day that can be decided by individual teams. Previously, the company had fixed the three days as Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. As such, the approach is slightly more lenient this time around.

It's clear that Apple wants its employees back in office as soon as possible. Earlier this month, its COVID-19 Response Team informed personnel that they don't need to wear face masks in shared areas such as meeting rooms, hallways, and elevators moving forward. Mask mandates in individual spaces had already been lifted earlier.

The Cupertino tech firm has been continually assigning dates for return-to-office deadlines but has been forced to push them back due to flare-ups in new COVID-19 cases close to those dates. It remains to be seen if it will be successful in its latest attempt to finally have workers return to office.

