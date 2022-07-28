Zoom Workspace Reservation allows pre-booking of office workspaces, parking spaces, and more

With the arrival of COVID-19, remote work gained popularity, the traditional definition of an office did a 180, and tech giants came up with innovations termed virtual offices. However, now that COVID-19 is receding, remote and hybrid workers gear up to head back and companies have put their heads together to make the shift efficient for everyone. Zoom has also put in efforts to "close the distance between the office and the remote workspace" by introducing Workspace Reservation.

Group Product Manager, Head of Zoom Rooms and Whiteboard, Jeff Smith talked about the new addition to Zoom, saying:

Employers continue to prioritize hybrid office management as they seek a secure, easy-to-use, and comprehensive solution to help connect in-office and remote workers. Workspace Reservation expands on Zoom’s already robust hybrid work offerings and helps employees have access to the tools they need to do their best work on a given day.

The latest resource will enable workers to pre-book office workspaces, know who else is coming, and get recommendations about where to sit. Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone Appliances, Work desks, and personal meeting rooms, screening rooms, and other configured spaces are among the range of workspaces workers can book through Workspace Reservations. Beta customers also used this resource to book a parking space beforehand.

Workspace Reservations offers hybrid teams enhanced user experience, on-demand booking, and flexible hotdesking options while system admins get to avail themselves of a streamlined process, simplified space management, and workspace optimization with analytics.

Hybrid teams Flexible hotdesking options: Choose your space reservation time and duration – only a few short hours or a full day.

Choose your space reservation time and duration – only a few short hours or a full day. On-demand booking: Reserve spaces upon your arrival by using a kiosk at the front desk, the scheduling panel outside of a Zoom Room, or directly at a workspace.

Reserve spaces upon your arrival by using a kiosk at the front desk, the scheduling panel outside of a Zoom Room, or directly at a workspace. Intuitive user experience: Teams can use a familiar interface and platform they know and love to book in-office workspaces. System admins A streamlined process: Easily upload custom office maps and seating locations directly from the admin portal to create a seamless booking process.

Easily upload custom office maps and seating locations directly from the admin portal to create a seamless booking process. Simplified space management: Add printable QR codes to workspaces and reserve a space on the fly.

Add printable QR codes to workspaces and reserve a space on the fly. Workspace optimization with analytics: Use data collected by Workspace Reservation to learn more about how your teams are using their workspace and assist you in planning and building a more efficient and effective workspace.

Workspace Reservation is now available and accessible as a Zoom app in your desktop client or through your web browser.