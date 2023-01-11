Microsoft expands its Microsoft 365 subscription with a new $1.99 plan

Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) is one of the software giant's most successful products. Many users, including our fellow writer and editor Usama, consider Microsoft 365 as their favorite product from the company. The subscription is relatively affordable and offers tremendous value, such as access to Office apps with a constant flow of new features, 1TB in OneDrive, 60 minutes of Skype calls, additional security features, ad-free Outlook, and more. Now Microsoft aims to make its subscription even more valuable. The company has revealed a new entry-level Microsoft 365 Basic plan that will set you back just $1.99 per month.

Microsoft 365 Basic will replace the 100GB option that OneDrive customers can purchase for the same price. Microsoft will launch the new tier on January 30, automatically upgrading all OneDrive customers currently paying for 100GB of space.

Feature-wise, Microsoft 365 Basic offers the following benefits:

100GB of space in OneDrive

Ad-free Outlook on the web and mobile

Additional security features, such as data encryption in Outlook, attachment scanning, and suspicious links checking

Additional features for OneDrive, such as Personal Vault, password-protected and expiring links, ransomware data recovery, and bulk file store (coming later this year)

Additional technical support over phone or online chat for apps and Windows 11

The main difference between Microsoft 365 Basic and Microsoft 365 Personal ($6.99/mo) is standalone Office apps. Those subscribing to Microsoft 365 Basic will not be able to download and install desktop Office apps. However, they can use web-based apps that support the most necessary features and collaboration tools.

