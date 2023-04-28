Instagram is testing adding songs to photo carousels and sharing music via Notes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced via his broadcast channel on Friday that Instagram is testing a couple of new features. This includes the ability to share songs when sending Instagram Notes. He shared a short video clip of how the feature would work in the app once it is rolled out.

The Notes feature lets users share updates with their Instagram connections without directly messaging them but until now it has been text-based only. Meanwhile, the new change lets users attach a short clip of a song to a note, similar to how it's done for Stories.

Another feature that is already available in a few countries is the ability to add a song to photo carousels. Zuckerberg added that the feature will roll out in more countries in the future. As of now, it is possible to add music to an Instagram post. However, songs are required to be added separately if multiple photos are included in a single post.

This comes days after Instagram rolled out a redesigned video editor for Reels along with other creator features. Also, users can now add up to five links in their bio along with their titles. Furthermore, Meta Avatars now have more customization options for users as the company reached its billionth avatar creation recently. Meta revealed in its quarterly earning call this week that it crunched $28.65 billion in Q1 2023 revenue with a 3% year-over-year growth.