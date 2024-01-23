Instagram Notes Prompts will let you poke your friends for a response

Instagram is readying a new feature called "Notes Prompts" that will nudge your followers to respond to a Note. The feature currently under development is now under testing, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on his broadcast channel.

This week, we started testing Notes prompts, a new way for people to create a note that prompts others to respond. The idea is that by giving people more ways to participate, they might be more comfortable expressing themselves and then connect with friends in notes. If you see this feature, try starting a prompt and let us know what you think.

You can post your response to a particular Notes Prompt and see the responses of other users as well, according to a screenshot of the feature shared by Mosseri. You can share a Note by tapping on your profile picture in the app's inbox. Type a custom message that will appear as a text bubble on top of your profile picture at the top of the screen.

The Meta-owned company launched the Notes feature in December 2022, and since then, it has improved the feature by adding more options such as the ability to add music. The latest addition seems to be one of its efforts to increase collaboration and engagement on the platform.

Instagram previously released Collaborative Collections that let multiple users add posts and reels to a common collection. It is also testing another feature called Collaborative Carousel that will let you co-create carousel posts on the platform. Last month, it released a new sticker that turns Stories into templates others can use.

The social media giant is also working on a stream of new features including, the ability to add reason to your follow request, auto-translated captions, animated emoji for DMs, etc. In recent news, Instagram's parent Meta has allowed EU users to unlink their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger accounts.