Microsoft confirms those with gaming issues won't be offered Windows 11 22H2, yet

Yesterday, Microsoft released its latest KB5020044 update (build 22621.900) which resolved gaming-related performance issues on Windows 11 version 22H2. One of our readers says the new update works like a charm as it resolves quite a few of the Battlefield 2042 bugs they faced. The update is far from flawless though as Task Manager has broke once again.

It all started when NVIDIA GPU owners began complaining about various issues soon after the 2022 Windows 11 update was released. And the problems persisted despite NVIDIA releasing drivers to fix the bugs. Meanwhile, on the Red team's side, AMD users and reviewers also began reporting about issues on Ryzen 7000 systems. Although AMD said it didn't encounter anything major during its own testing, third-party data suggested otherwise.

After much commotion, Microsoft finally acknowledged last month that gaming performance on various systems was indeed affected by the latest version of Windows. Consequently, the upgrade was blocked on affected PCs. Later on, the company published an update stating that the upgrade block was being lifted on a subset of systems with safeguard ID 41990091, though Microsoft persisted with the block with another set of PCs.

Now with the issues fixed with the latest update, Microsoft has updated its health dashboard:

Resolution: This issue was resolved in KB5020044. The safeguard hold is estimated to be removed in mid-December 2022.

Hence, it looks like those whose systems were under the 41766570 safeguard ID will not be offered the Windows 11 22H2 update option just yet, though it should be available by mid-December. Microsoft does not recommend manually updating to KB5020044 in case you are not being offered the update.