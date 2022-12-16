Microsoft Edge update will permanently disable Internet Explorer on February 14, 2023

Microsoft has announced a slight change in its plans to put the final nail in Internet Explorer's coffin. According to a notification published in the official documentation, Microsoft will use an Edge update to deliver the IE-killing patch instead of Windows Update as planned originally. The software bomb will arrive on February 14, 2023, and it will help organizations ensure a smoother and easier transition from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge.

The software giant says that the change will not affect organizations that have already ditched Internet Explorer in favor of the Chromium-based Edge with its IE Mode, better compatibility, and other improvements. According to Microsoft, those still depending on Internet Explorer should take action now to avoid business disruption after February 14, 2023, when Microsoft will pull the plug on the old browser.

Removing Internet Explorer from modern versions of Windows will not happen overnight. Visual references—icons on the Start Menu and taskbar—will remain in the operating system until Microsoft releases a non-security update scheduled for May 23, 2023 (optional) and June 2023 Patch Tuesday Updates (mandatory). IT Admins can speed this up using the Disable IE policy.

In case you missed it, Microsoft is on track to stop supporting the Edge browser on older Windows versions. The company will stop releasing feature and security updates for Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2023. Microsoft, Google, and other companies recommend customers update to Windows 10 or 11 to keep their computers safe.