Intel launches 31.0.101.4335 beta driver for Arc optimizes Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more

Intel has released a new Beta Windows graphics driver update, version 31.0.101.4335, for its Arc and Xe discrete graphics cards, as well as 11th Gen Tiger Lake and newer integrated graphics. It improves performances for big games that may be on your radar. They include Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Swordsmen X: Survival, and Redfall. You can find the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Star Wars Jedi Survivor*

The Swordsmen X: Survival*

Redfall* KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ X e + Iris™ X e MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042*(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may experience color corruption in QuickPlay Lobby INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel® Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the Arc 31.0.101.4335 beta driver by heading over to Intel's official website via this link.